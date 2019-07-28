

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





A male was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed during the course of a street robbery in Mississauga late Saturday night.

Police say that the victim was walking through the bus loop at the Meadowvale Town Centre just before midnight when he was approached by four suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The suspects made demands for property that the victim was holding, police say. He was then stabbed during the course of the robbery.

Reports from the scene suggest that a weapon was recovered at the scene, though that has not been confirmed.

Police say that their investigation into the case is ongoing.

No arrests have been made so far.