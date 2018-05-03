

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a man who posed as an Uber driver, after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto’s downtown last month.

Police say that on April 28 at about 2 a.m., a 19-year-old woman boarded a white minivan driven by a man who claimed to be, but was not actually part of the Uber rideshare service.

The trip began in the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area. The driver took the woman to a secluded area near Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East where she was sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the woman was able to fight her way out of the vehicle and flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, standing about five-feet-ten inches tall, with a medium build. He has light brown skin and short brown unkempt hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-7474