Police searching for 4 men in connection with two separate armed carjackings in Toronto

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton