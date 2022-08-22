Police searching for 4 men in connection with two separate armed carjackings in Toronto

Police are looking to identify four men allegedly involved in two carjackings in Toronto.

The first incident took place on Sunday near York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue. According to police, a 54-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car when a dark-coloured sedan pulled up behind her. Police say one of the men approached the woman with a handgun and demanded the vehicle keys.

The woman gave over the keys and left the vehicle, police say. Three men in total left the SUV, entered the victim’s car and drove away, police say, while a fourth man followed in the sedan.

Then in the early morning on Monday, a second theft was reported near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street.

According to investigators, a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were leaving their parked vehicle when two men approached them.

One of the men pointed a handgun and demanded their keys, police say, and drove the vehicle away. The second man got into a dark-coloured sedan nearby and fled the area.

No physical injuries were reported following either incident.

Police believe the same suspects may have been involved in both incidents. No detailed suspect descriptions have been provided by investigators.

The stolen vehicles were a white 2017 Cadillac Escalade with licence plate CCTZ949 and a white two-door 2019 Porsche Carrera 4S with the Ontario personalized licence plate "RAEANNE".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.