Police searching for 3 men after woman robbed at knifepoint, sexually assaulted while walking in northwest Toronto

Police are looking for three men after a woman was robbed at knifepoint and sexually assaulted while walking in northwest Toronto Friday night.

In a release issued Saturday, investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a woman was walking in the area of Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway at about 11 p.m. when she was approached by three male suspects.

One of the suspects then allegedly produced a knife before the group robbed the woman, police said.

The woman was then sexually assaulted by one of the suspects, the release states.

Police say the first suspect is a white male, approximately 25 years old. He stands about five-foot-seven, and has blonde unkempt hair and a thin build, they said. He was last seen wearing a brown scarf around his face and possibly a green jacket.

The second suspect is a Black male, also five-foot-seven and approximately 25 years old, with short black hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey scarf around his face and a white t-shirt.

The third suspect is a white male, also five-foot-seven and approximately 25 years old, with a thin build, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.