    • Police searching for 2 men who reportedly broke into Toronto home wearing matching hats

    Two suspects donning reflective hats can be seen above. (Toronto police) Two suspects donning reflective hats can be seen above. (Toronto police)

    Police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a home and stole a number of items while donning bright orange reflective hats last week.

    Just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, Toronto police officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter in the area of Hobson Avenue and Bartley Drive in the city’s east end, according to a release issued by the service Wednesday.

    It was reported that two men forced their way into a home before stealing a number of items. The pair were last seen walking northbound on Hobson, police said.

    Both suspects were said to be wearing orange reflective hats at the time of the incident.

    One of the suspects was wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes, police said. The other suspect was wearing a black shirt with an orange image, gray shorts, and black shoes, they said.

    On Wednesday, police released images of the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

