TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are searching for a vulnerable woman they fear may have been abducted from an area east of downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

Police say a woman was found in a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets before 9 a.m. this morning.

The woman was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose.

An individual approached the woman and put her in a blue car.

ABDUCTION:

Sherbourne St + Dundas St E

* 8:44 am *

- Woman found in lane-way unconscious

- Believed to be medical episode or overdose

- Picked up by someone in a blue car

- They have not made it to hospital

- Officers fear for woman's safety

- Searching area#GO1296319

Investigators said there was an expectation the woman would be brought to hospital but she did not arrive there.

The blue car is described as a Kio Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted.

Officers later said they located the car sometime after 1 p.m., but the woman has not yet been found.