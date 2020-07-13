Advertisement
Police search for woman possibly abducted in Toronto
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are searching for a vulnerable woman they fear may have been abducted from an area east of downtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Police say a woman was found in a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets before 9 a.m. this morning.
The woman was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose.
An individual approached the woman and put her in a blue car.
Investigators said there was an expectation the woman would be brought to hospital but she did not arrive there.
The blue car is described as a Kio Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted.
Officers later said they located the car sometime after 1 p.m., but the woman has not yet been found.