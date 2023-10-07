Police search for witnesses after stabbing in Newmarket

York police are searching for witnesses in the aftermath of a stabbing in Newmarket early on Saturday morning.

Police say they received the call for an assault at Main and Queen streets just after 1:10 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they located an adult man with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone in the area with video footage from the time of the alleged stabbing is asked to contact York Regional Police.