Police search for witnesses after stabbing in Newmarket

A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.

York police are searching for witnesses in the aftermath of a stabbing in Newmarket early on Saturday morning.

Police say they received the call for an assault at Main and Queen streets just after 1:10 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they located an adult man with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone in the area with video footage from the time of the alleged stabbing is asked to contact York Regional Police.

