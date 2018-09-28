

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 79-year-old man was crossing the street on Wednesday around 8:54 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred on Sheppard Avenue East near Allanford Road and the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre where he was treated for his injuries.

On Friday, investigators released an image of the vehicle, which they say could possibly be a minivan. Officers previously said the vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the incident to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.