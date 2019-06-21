

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that they are looking for a white BMW sedan in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s Birchmount Park neighbourhood late Thursday night.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling eastbound along St. Clair Avenue at around 10 p.m. when it made a turn onto Birchmount Road and struck a female pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. The vehicle did not stop stop following the accident and was last seen heading southbound on Birchmount Road.

The pedestrian was initially rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, however on Friday morning police said that her injuries were not as serious as initially thought and may allow her to be discharged from hospital today.

Police say that the suspect vehicle likely has some front-end damage.