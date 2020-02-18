TORONTO -- Police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in an Oshawa crash that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Stevenson Road North and Conlin Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a two-wheel motor vehicle and another vehicle.

On Tuesday, investigators confirmed that the boy was operating an e-bike and was struck from behind by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Collision Investigators have been called out to this serious fail to remain collision. A teen was airlifted to a Toronto trauma center with serious injuries. More info to follow. https://t.co/SptiYx9mir — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 18, 2020

The boy was subsequently taken to an Oshawa hospital in life-threatening condition but then had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The vehicle that failed to remain at the scene has now been described by officers as a white four-door sedan that would have extensive front-end damage.

No further information has been provided by investigators thus far.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers