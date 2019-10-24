

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two women after a 17-year-old girl was robbed of her belongings while walking in Rexdale earlier this month.

The incident occurred near Hadrian Drive and Chalfont Road around 5:50 p.m.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old was walking in the area when two women approached her in a black car.

One of the suspects allegedly took out a knife and demanded the teen’s belongings. After the girl complied, the suspects fled in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators have released images of the suspects in addition to security camera video in hopes that someone will be able to help identify the women.

It is not known when the video was taken, although it appears to show the suspects inside a taxi.

Investigators are warning members of the public that the suspects may be “armed, violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.