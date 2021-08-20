TORONTO -- Police have released an image and description of a man wanted by investigators after several children were sexually assaulted in North York.

According to investigators, the children were befriended by a man in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue beginning in May. The children reported that they were sexually assaulted, police say.

In a news release issued late Friday morning, investigators said they have issued an arrest warrant for 55-year-old David Cunningham in connection with the investigation. He is wanted on three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police have described him as having grey short hair, a long salt and pepper beard, and markings under his eyes. He rides a red and black e-bike and wears a red helmet.

Cunningham is known to be living in Toronto but may be anywhere in Toronto, investigators added. He is also wanted by Barrie Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.