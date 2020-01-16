TORONTO -- Investigators are urging a Toronto man to turn himself in to officials after his 28-year-old ex-wife was found dead north-west of the city earlier this week.

In the evening hours of Jan. 13, officers with Peel Regional Police responded to a report of a deceased person found at a green space near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road in Brampton.

“Officers attended and confirmed that a person was deceased and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified by police as Heeral Patel, of Toronto.

Patel’s death has been deemed suspicious and Peel Regional Police’s homicide and missing persons bureau has therefore taken over the investigation.

Patel was reported missing this weekend by the Toronto Police Service, investigators with Peel Regional Police confirmed Friday morning.

Toronto police said Patel was last seen in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West on Jan. 11 around 11 p.m.

At the time, police said they were concerned for her safety as it was “extremely unusual” for her to go missing.

A suspect wanted in connection with the woman’s death has been identified by officials as the victim’s 36-year-old ex-husband, Rakeshbhai Patel.

“Investigators are encouraging him to contact a lawyer and arrange to turn himself in,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact officers at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).