

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are searching for four suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Mississauga that was thwarted by employees wielding swords.

Police say the attempted robbery occurred around noon on Wednesday, at a jewelry store located near Airport Road and Beverley Street.

In the security footage, the suspects are seen smashing a window.

An employee, who was helping a customer at the time, then flees to the back of the room, out of view of the camera. The video shows one suspect enter through the broken window, when three employees wielding swords run toward the perpetrator. The suspect appears to fall out of the window and a second suspect can be seen trying to enter the store, holding what appears to be a handgun.

The employees continue to swing their swords at the suspects and they eventually flee the area.

According to police, the suspects headed northbound on Airport Road in a dark-coloured Dodge Durango.

Three of the suspects are being described by police as male. Two of the suspects are believed to be between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten with medium builds. They were both last seen wearing blue jumpsuits with reflective safety decals, black toques, black shoes, black hoodies and black backpacks.

The third suspect is being described as between five-foot-nine and five-foot-eleven with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black shoes, and white gloves. Police said he was armed with a black handgun.

The fourth suspect has been described as having a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing black pants, white gloves, a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, and a black bag.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or to reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.