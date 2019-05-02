

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera footage of two suspects who allegedly sprayed “hateful, anti-Semitic graffiti” on the garage of a home in Vaughan last week.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on April 26 at an address on Stratheden Lane, which is in the vicinity of Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

The brief video shows the suspects walking towards the residence prior to the incident and then walking away just a few minutes later.

The actual vandalism was not captured on camera.

Police say that both suspects are believed to be males who were wearing dark-coloured clothing, though no further description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1 (866) 876-5423, ext. 7441.