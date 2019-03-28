

CTV News Toronto





The search continues today for three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The body of a 22-year-old man was found lying between two vehicles parked in the lot of Churchill Community Church, near Ninth Line and Aurora Road, shortly after 3 p.m. after officers with York Regional Police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact location of the shooting has not been confirmed by police.

While no arrests have been made, three male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the area in a black or dark-coloured SUV.

The first suspect has been described as a male with cornrowed hair, wearing a camo sweater and track pants. Police believe this suspect was armed with a gun.

The second suspect has been described as a male who was wearing blue shoes. The third suspect, also a male, was reportedly wearing a "large chain."

Police provided few other details about the suspects.

Sgt. Aaron Busby said the area will be under police surveillance while an investigation is conducted.

The name of the victim has not been released.

One resident of the area told CP24 that he’s seen an increasing amount of traffic in the church parking lot.

“We’re just starting to see more and more people come… It looks like a bit of a rendezvous place, for what purpose, we don’t really know. I guess we’re getting some idea of that now, by what happened yesterday,” Eddie, who did not provide his last name, said. “We’re a little shaken by what happened yesterday here.”

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any relevant video. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.