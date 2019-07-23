

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted after allegedly peering through windows into apartment units in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.

Police said that the incident occurred on July 7 around 11:30 p.m. at a home near Front and Cherry streets.

According to investigators, a man was seen “peering through partially closed apartment blinds of ground floor residences.”

A woman whose apartment was peered into, as well as a companion, stepped outside and confronted the man, police said. The man then fled the area on foot.

Police have described the suspect as being in his early to mid-40s, standing about five-foot-five with a medium build. He has dark eyes, is unshaven and is balding, police say.

The suspect was last seen wearing beige shorts, black shoes and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.