

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have released photos of an SUV that investigators believe was involved in a shooting in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 2:50 a.m. near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking in the area when a suspect shot at him several times.

The man was struck by the bullets and made his own way to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV, which was last spotted heading northbound on Brookfield Street.

Police have described the SUV as a newer model Dodge Durango.

Investigators have released security camera images of the vehicle as well as a photo of a Dodge Durango similar to the one police believe the suspects were driving.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.