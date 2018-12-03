

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect involved in a string of bank robberies in Scarborough this morning.

The first incident took place at an establishment near Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road at around 9: 42 a.m.

The second occurred about 15 minutes later at an establishment near Progress Avenue and Brimley Road. Police said the person who called 9-1-1 reported that the suspect was armed.

The third incident happened near Midland and Finch avenues at around 10:08 a.m.

The suspect has been described as five-foot-nine, wearing a black jacket and a green hoodie.

A getaway vehicle reportedly used in each of the incidents has since been found abandoned near Morningside and McNicoll avenues, police confirm.

Officers are on scene at each affected establishment. Members of the K-9 unit are also checking the area.

Three schools in the area have been placed under a hold and secure order as a result: