

The Canadian Press





CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Waterloo regional police are releasing a composite image of a male suspect wanted in connection to two sexual assaults on children that occurred four years apart.

Police say DNA evidence has been used to create an image showing what a person of interest in the sexual assaults might have looked like at the age of 25.

They say one of assaults happened in October 2013 at an apartment building in Waterloo, Ont., where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Police say the other case happened last October, when a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the stairwell of an apartment building in Kitchener, Ont.

Investigators believe the alleged attacker is someone known to spend time in the area of the Kitchener apartment building on Patricia Avenue, although they say they have not been able to identify a specific suspect.

Police hired a U.S.-based company to analyze the man's DNA and produce an image.

Test results from the company say there is a 97.9 per cent chance the man has brown or blond hair, 93 per cent chance he has few or no freckles, 91 per cent chance he has fair or very fair skin and 73.9 per cent chance he has blue or green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.