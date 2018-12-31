

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery case.

Peel region police say a 34-year-old man was walking near Kariya Park in Mississauga, Ont., late Saturday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava-style ski mask.

Investigators say the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the man of his personal belongings, then forced him into a secluded area where they allege he was sexually assaulted.

They say the suspect, who is described only as being male and about 5-7 in height, then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.