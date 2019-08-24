

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for a 50-year-old man in connection with a string of frauds in Mississauga.

Police said the first reported incident occurred in November 2018, when a 70-year-old man from Brampton allegedly contacted the suspect to get a home security monitoring system.

Police said that the victim was told to give the suspect two brand new cell phones and a laptop in order to complete the job. The items were never returned, police said.

Three other victims said that they met the same suspect at a bingo hall in Mississauga in July 2019.

Police said that a 64-year-old woman from Toronto paid a partial deposit to the suspect for a used vehicle he had for sale. According to investigators, the victim never received the car and was unable to get her money back.

On July 9 and July 10, police said a 33-year-old-old woman and a 64-year-old woman were allegedly persuaded to buy two new cellphones and hand them over to the suspect to be unlocked. Both victims were unable to get their phones or their money back.

On Saturday, police said that an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas Henry Ogden, of Toronto. He is wanted on four counts of fraud.

Ogden has been described by police as a five-foot-six Indigenous male with a thin build. He has short black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.