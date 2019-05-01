

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police said they are searching for a 48-year-old man after a 53-year-old man was killed inside an Etobicoke home over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival at the home, officers said they located a man, identified as Toronto-resident Premachchandran Sundaralingam, suffering from injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics.

Sundaralingam was pronounced dead in hospital one day later.

“Through investigation it was discovered that the injured man had previously been involved in a physical altercation with another man,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Richard “Rick” Turner, of Toronto, has been identified by officers as a suspect wanted in connection with this case. He is wanted on one count of manslaughter.

He is known to “have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Sault St. Marie,” police said, and has been described as five-foot-nine, 190 pounds, with a stocky build.

An image of Turner has been released by investigators in an effort to locate him.

Police said if anyone spots Turner they should not approach and instead, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this case is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)