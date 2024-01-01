Police search for suspect following Oshawa break-and-enter
Police are searching for a male suspect following a break-and-enter in Oshawa on Friday.
Police say the home invasion occurred just before 9:30 a.m., in the area of Grandview Street North and Harmony Road North. It is alleged that the home owner reported a stranger had entered his home and stolen a large quantity of jewellery, before reportedly fleeing the residence on foot.
Police have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying him.
He is described as a Middle Eastern man who stands approximately five-foot-six-inches tall. At the time of the alleged break-and-enter he was wearing a black puffer coat, light grey sweatpants and a toque.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police.
