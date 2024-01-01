TORONTO
Toronto

Police search for suspect following Oshawa break-and-enter

Durham police are searching for a suspect following an alleged break-and-enter in Oshawa. DRPS/Handout Durham police are searching for a suspect following an alleged break-and-enter in Oshawa. DRPS/Handout

Police are searching for a male suspect following a break-and-enter in Oshawa on Friday.

Police say the home invasion occurred just before 9:30 a.m., in the area of Grandview Street North and Harmony Road North. It is alleged that the home owner reported a stranger had entered his home and stolen a large quantity of jewellery, before reportedly fleeing the residence on foot.

Police have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying him.

He is described as a Middle Eastern man who stands approximately five-foot-six-inches tall. At the time of the alleged break-and-enter he was wearing a black puffer coat, light grey sweatpants and a toque.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News