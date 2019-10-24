

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was hit with a hammer downtown on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of Victoria and Dundas Streets, east of Yonge Street, around 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said a man assaulted a woman with a hammer.

Officers were able to obtain a video of the assault, he said. The man also had a knife.

Hopkinson said police initially could not find the victim, but she later made her way to a hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as a 35-year-old male with brown complexion, approximately six-feet tall.

He was wearing a purple head covering, black hooded sweater with silver 'Reebok' logo, and black pants.