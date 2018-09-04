

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl in her Brampton home.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the suspect broke into a residence near Massey Street and Mallard Crescent in the early morning on Sunday. A young female victim under the age of 16 was sexually assaulted.

The suspect then fled the residence

Investigators have released surveillance video from the area showing a man running away from the home. He looks around and slows his pace to a walk, heading towards the sidewalk until he is out of view of the camera.

The man is being described by police as black, about 30 years old, with an average height and medium build. He is bald, but has a small moustache and goatee. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or to reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously be calling 1-800-222-8477.