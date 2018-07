The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. -- Police are searching for a man who they say defrauded two senior citizens in separate incidents east of Toronto over the past two months.

Durham regional police say a 66-year-old man was pushing a shopping cart to his car outside a supermarket in Pickering, Ont., on June 16, when a man approached him holding up a $20 bill that he claimed the senior had dropped.

Officers say the two men "fumbled" with the senior's wallet as the suspect put the $20 bill inside it.

They say the 66-year-old later found his bank card was missing and that cash had been withdrawn from his account.

Police say they believe the suspect is one of two men who accused of committing a similar theft in Port Perry, Ont., in which an 83-year-old man found his wallet and car keys had been stolen after a younger man helped him put groceries in his car.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s with dark hair and a beard.

The second suspect in the Port Perry incident is described as a white clean-shaven man in his 30s or 40s.