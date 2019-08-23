

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the same man two days in a row in downtown Toronto.

According to investigators, both assaults occurred in the McGill Parkette, located near Yonge and Gerrard streets.

Police said that the girl was walking in the parkette on Wednesday when she was approached by a man. The man allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the area, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the following day, the 16-year-old was in the parkette and the same man returned. Police say the girl was sexually assaulted a second time.

Police have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with both incidents. In the video, the man is seen walking down a sidewalk, appearing to throw an object into the air.

The suspect has been described as being between the ages of 21 and 29 with a slim build. Police say that he is about five-foot-eleven or six-feet and is bald. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a blue logo, black pants and burgundy shows.

He was carrying a brown or tanned satchel, investigators said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.