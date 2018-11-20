

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A series of random assaults in the east end of the city have led Toronto police to search for a 35-year-old man.

The four incidents, which took place over the past two years, are all connected to a man who is “believed to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous,” police said.

On Nov. 16 at around 4 p.m. at Merill Bridge Road Park, located in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East, a 26-year-old man was walking his dog. Another man got out of a vehicle and allegedly began chasing him while armed with a sledge hammer. The suspect then got back inside the vehicle, investigators said.

About 15 minutes later on that same day, a 42-year-old woman was standing at the corner of Danforth and Moberly avenues. A man got out of a vehicle and allegedly began shouting at the woman while raising a sledge hammer in the air. Police said he then got back inside the vehicle and fled the scene.

Back on the evening of Oct. 29, a man and a woman were travelling in a vehicle in the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive. They pulled over to the side of the road to check directions when a man pulled up beside them in another vehicle. The other man allegedly began yelling and threatening the man and woman while holding a flare, a handgun and a long-bladed knife. The victims began recording the incident and then the suspect fled the scene.

A motorcyclist pulled up alongside a man who was reportedly driving erratically in the area of Don Valley Parkway and Lawrence Avenue East on May 3, 2017. An interaction ensued and the man allegedly intentionally swerved into the motorcyclist, striking him. The motorcyclist then fell to the ground and as he was lying there the man allegedly drove over him. Police said the suspect then fled the area.

In each incident officers responded to the area but the suspect was gone upon their arrival.

A suspect identified as Jourdain Durrant, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with these incidents.

He has been described by officials as a six-foot man weighing 192 pounds with a slim build, blond/reddish hair and a short blond/reddish beard.

Officers said if Durrant is spotted by members of the public they are asked to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).