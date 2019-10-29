

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly threw pool balls and assaulted a security guard at a condominium along Toronto’s Harbourfront on Sunday.

Police were called to the building, which was located near York and Harbour streets, around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

Investigators say that three men were in the party room of the condominium when a security guard tried to remove them.

Police said that one of the men allegedly began to throw pool balls and broke and dropped a pool cue. The same man, police said, then chased the security guard and assaulted him.

Investigators have not said if the security guard sustained any physical injuries.

On Tuesday, police released a security camera image of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident. He has been described by police as being about 25 years old with short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.