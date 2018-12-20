

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he was stabbed in Mississauga.

The incident occurred near Dundas Street East and Dixie Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics say they believe the victim suffered a stab wound to his arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, who police say is in his 40s, is in stable condition.

No information has been released on possible suspects.