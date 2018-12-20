Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Mississauga
A man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga. (Michael Nguyen/CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 5:16AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 20, 2018 5:17AM EST
A man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he was stabbed in Mississauga.
The incident occurred near Dundas Street East and Dixie Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Paramedics say they believe the victim suffered a stab wound to his arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim, who police say is in his 40s, is in stable condition.
No information has been released on possible suspects.