

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a male was shot and killed in Toronto's Black Creek neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court at around midnight for reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, one male victim was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released and police have not yet provided any information on possible suspects.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting about one block away at Driftwood Avenue near Jane Street.