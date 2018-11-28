

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a Buddhist temple in Markham was broken into multiple times throughout the month of November.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police said that the same suspect had forced his way into the temple, which is located near Bayview Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue, “on at least four separate occasions.” The suspect then proceeded to steal cash from the donation bins, police said.

The break-and-enters occurred between Nov. 8 and Nov. 26.

The suspect is being described by police as a white male in his late 30s to 40s. He was last seen wearing black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7242 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.