

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police say they're searching for a male suspect after an early-morning break and enter in London, Ont.

London police say the man entered a residence on Ashland Avenue through a window around 4:45 a.m. on Boxing Day.

They say a woman in the residence, who was awake at the time, sustained minor injuries when the man allegedly struck her with an object.

They allege he also touched her inappropriately.

Police described the suspect as white, about five-foot-eight, 30 to 35 years old, with a heavy build, facial hair, light-coloured eyes and scabs on his face.

They say the suspect was wearing a black ball cap, light-coloured button-up shirt, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt and running shoes with a Velcro strap.