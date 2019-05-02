

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man wanted in connection with an attempted child abduction at a Brampton daycare on Monday.

According to investigators, the man approached the daycare, which is located in the area of Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive West, around 4:49 p.m.

“At this time, a man followed a delivery driver through two controlled access points into the daycare,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators said that daycare staff questioned the man after he left a washroom on the premises and asked for his identification. The man allegedly told staff that he was there to pick up a relative and that his identification was in his car.

The daycare staff called the child’s mother for confirmation and the man left the area on foot, police said. He was last seen around 5:03 p.m. heading northbound on Kennedy Road North.

The man has been described by investigators as being in his late 20s, standing about five-foot-nine with a medium complexion and a medium build. Police said the man has black facial hair and a short black afro.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls flat brim hat, a black t-shirt with the word ‘pure’ and a bird on it, a grey hoody, a black jacket with a white heart emblem and light coloured pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.