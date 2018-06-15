

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man in a wheelchair was assaulted by an unknown man while at a downtown Shoppers Drug Mart in April, police allege.

The incident took place on April 23 inside the store located in the Yonge and Carlton streets area at around 8:30 p.m.

At the time, police said a man approached the victim and allegedly grabbed both of his arms, pinning them to his wheelchair.

A witness who intervened told officers that the suspect claimed to be the victim’s caregiver.

Investigators said the man and the suspect did not know each other.

The victim was able to escape but was then followed southbound on Yonge Street. Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to grab the victim’s wheelchair several times while chasing him.

Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of the suspect wanted in connection with this incident in an effort to identify him.

The suspect has been described by officers as a five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 male between the ages of 45 and 50 with a heavy build, an olive complexion and brown hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt with “EllisDon” written on the front, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).