Police are searching for the owner of a dog found wandering alone near a Pickering dog park on Monday.

Durham Regional Police said that the animal was found close to Pickering Dog Park, near Concession Road 3, west of Brock Road.

“There were no tags or identifies, just a leash and his Christmas sweater,” police said in a tweet.

Officers at @DRPSWestDiv have found this cute dog all alone by the Pickering Dog Park, Concession Road 3 west of Brock Rd. There were no tags or identifiers just a leash and his christmas sweater. Please help us find his owners. If you have info call 905-579-1520 ext 2521. pic.twitter.com/T9hX0b2YG7 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 25, 2019

Police said that officers are searching local parks and hiking trails for the dog’s owner.

“We want to ensure the person(s) who were walking the dog are not in any distress.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.