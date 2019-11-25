Police search for owner of dog found alone near dog park in Pickering
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 9:19PM EST
Police are searching for the owner of a dog found wandering near a dog park in Pickering. (Toronto Police Services)
Police are searching for the owner of a dog found wandering alone near a Pickering dog park on Monday.
Durham Regional Police said that the animal was found close to Pickering Dog Park, near Concession Road 3, west of Brock Road.
“There were no tags or identifies, just a leash and his Christmas sweater,” police said in a tweet.
Police said that officers are searching local parks and hiking trails for the dog’s owner.
“We want to ensure the person(s) who were walking the dog are not in any distress.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.