Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Newmarket, Ont.

Police are searching a Newmarket neighbourhood for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen at a residence in the area of William Booth Avenue and Davis Drive sometime this morning.

Police say they received a call about the boy’s disappearance at around 10:30 a.m. and are currently searching the area by air and on foot.

Members of the York police K9 unit are also assisting with the search.

A command post is also being set up at Upper Canada College.

An image of the boy has not been released at this point.