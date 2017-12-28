

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have named two suspects wanted in relation to five gas-and-dash thefts that occurred in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood over the last two months.

Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28, police say they were called to five separate incidents of gas thefts at stations in and around the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

In each instance, the suspects pulled up in a black Dodge SLT 4x4 pickup truck, with some sort of dark substance covering the license plate.

Investigators say the suspects wore different clothing and had different stages of facial hair growth in each incident.

Surveillance camera images of the alleged thefts were released earlier this month.

On Thursday, police identified the suspects as Andrea Sestito, 31, of Woodbridge and Marc Sestito, 29, of Toronto.

Both are sought for five counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.