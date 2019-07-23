

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a male suspect wanted after women shopping at a Georgetown store reported a suspect trying to take photos up women’s skirts on two occasions in the past two months.

Halton Regional Police say they were first called to the Winners/Homesense store on Guelph Street in Georgetown at 3 p.m. on June 26.

“The suspect was holding cell phones and periodically stopped near female shoppers to take photos up their skirts or dresses while holding the phone low and pointing it upwards,” investigators said Tuesday.

Police were called back to the store on the afternoon of July 13 for a similar incident.

Investigators say they believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

He is described as a white male in his early to mid-20s, with a pale or light olive complexion and short brown hair. He stands five-feet-eight inches to six feet tall with a slight build.

In the first incident he was seen wearing a light khaki shirt and light coloured baggy shorts with pockets.

In the second incident, he was seen wearing the same khaki shirt and dark pants or shorts, a hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Sarah McCullagh at 905-825-4747, ext. 2419.