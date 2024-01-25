Police search for man wanted in suspected hate-motivated robbery in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated robbery earlier this week.

It happened Monday, shortly after 10 p.m., in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area.

Police said a man walked into a convenience store and proceeded to select several items, concealing them within his jacket.

The victim allegedly saw the suspect hiding one of the items in his coat, demanded he return the item and was able to get it from him.

As the suspect continued making his way toward the exit, police said the victim recognized there were more items obscured in his jacket.

Officers said the victim once again asked the suspect to return the items, prompting the suspect to allegedly make xenophobic remarks towards her before assaulting her.

He fled from the convenience store in an unknown direction.

Police describe the man as 30 to 40 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.