Police search for man wanted in connection with assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

Police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation near Toronto Metropolitan University.

Officers said on Monday, just before 6 p.m., they were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and O'Keefe Lane.

A man allegedly tried to get inside a building when the victim directed him to leave. Police said he then allegedly assaulted the victim before taking off.

He is described by police as five-foot-10 with curly black hair, a goatee and wearing glasses.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.