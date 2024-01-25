TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for man wanted in connection with assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

    Police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation near Toronto Metropolitan University.

    Officers said on Monday, just before 6 p.m., they were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and O'Keefe Lane.

    A man allegedly tried to get inside a building when the victim directed him to leave. Police said he then allegedly assaulted the victim before taking off.

    He is described by police as five-foot-10 with curly black hair, a goatee and wearing glasses.

    Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

