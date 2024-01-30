Police search for male youth following stabbing inside Oshawa mall

TORONTO
    Police are searching for a male youth after a stabbing inside a mall in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers responded to Oshawa Centre, in the area of King Street West and Stevenson Road South, shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

    Police said a group of males were in an altercation near the food court when one got stabbed. He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers initially arrested five male youths at the mall, but they were later released. Police said they are looking for a sixth male in connection with the stabbing.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2727 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

