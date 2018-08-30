

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a group of suspects who investigators believe carried out at least 15 robberies across Halton, Peel, and Toronto overnight.

Toronto police issued a public safety advisory early this morning, warning businesses about the incidents.

“We believe it started in Halton, spread to Peel, and has now come into the west end of Toronto,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 Thursday.

“We are talking about a group of about of five males that have committed what we believe to be, what we’ve connected, to be 15 robberies between the three jurisdictions.”

The suspects, according to police, are targeting gas stations, convenience stores, and other cash businesses.

“We are heading into the morning, businesses are opening. We feel that the community should know that this is what is happening,” Hopkinson said.

“We have not caught them yet. We have a number of officers looking for them.”

He said the suspects, in some cases, were wearing masks and indicated that they were armed with guns.

“There have been stolen cars involved (and) potentially a car-jacking,” Hopkinson noted.

“They have could have potentially started varying their tactics overnight.”

Investigators with Peel Regional Police, who are leading the investigation, said four robberies occurred in Mississauga over a seven-hour span.

The first robbery occurred at a Mr. Sub restaurant located near Derry Road and Gorway Drive shortly before 9 p.m. last night, and a Pizzaville, located in the area of Dundas St East and Cedarcreek Lane, was the second location to be robbed at around 10:45 p.m.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a Rabba Fine Foods, near Hurontario Street and Harborn Road, was targeted and a Canadian Tire gas bar, near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue, was the last location to be robbed at around 4 a.m.

Similar suspect descriptions were provided in all four robberies.

No injuries were reported in any of the four incidents.

Hopkinson said that anyone who sees suspicious activity around these types of cash businesses should contact investigators immediately.

“Stores should be cautious, especially in the west end of the city,” he said. “If they see any strange incidents, call police and we will respond.”