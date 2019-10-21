

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for four suspects after a man was assaulted and kidnapped from his Vaughan home before being forced to withdraw money at a bank.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Coranto Way, located near Major Mackenzie Drive and Weston Road, around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.

In a news release issued on Monday, York Regional Police said that a woman called 911 after multiple suspects forced their way into her home. She told police that the suspects assaulted and kidnapped her husband.

Two young children, aged three and five, were home at the time of the incident but were not injured, police said.

Police said that officers eventually found the male victim, who was suffering from injuries “as a result of the assault.” The victim told officers that the suspects took him to a bank and demanded he take out cash.

Once the suspects received the money, they dropped the victim off and fled the area travelling westbound in a vehicle.

Police said they are searching for four suspects in connection with the incident. They have been described as being black males, about 14 to 20 years old and were last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information or residential surveillance video of the area is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.