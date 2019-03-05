

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are searching for four teenagers who went missing late Monday night in North York.

The teens were last seen near a movie theater at Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around 11:30 p.m., investigators said. They are believed to all be together.

The parents of the teens are concerned for their safety, police said.

Police have released the following descriptions of the youths:

Luther Hinckson, 12, is about five-foot-six, 110 pounds, and has short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a bright blue Calvin Klein jacket with black track pants.

Hosanna Beckford, 13, is about five-foot-six, 115 pounds, has brown curly hair, brown eyes, a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black sweater and light grey jeans.

Deanjealo Springer, 13, is about five-foot-three, 80 pounds and has short black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a black hoodie, and grey Adidas track pants.

Kai Forbes, 13, is about five-foot-five, 80 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green parka, black track pants and black and white runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.