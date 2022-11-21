Police search for 2 men after violent kidnapping near Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent kidnapping and assault near Scarborough Town Center last week.

The incident occurred on Nov. 17 at around 3:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a man was forced into a vehicle against his will by three suspects and “physically assaulted over several hours.”

The man was forced at gun point to hand over a substantial value of jewellery, police said.

Police say the man was able to escape several hours later. Few other details have been provided regarding the kidnapping.

The following day, a 21-year-old Toronto resident, identified as Suliaman Sufi, was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

He is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, and extortion.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are still searching for two other individuals. Muhsin Sufi, 23, and Abdulhai Patel, 20, are both wanted for similar offences.

Sufi is described as standing about six feet, weighing 150 pounds with a slim build and black hair. Police are describing Patel as standing about five-foot-nine, weighing 220 pounds with black hair.

Police warn they should be considered armed and dangerous, and that if members of the public spot them they should call 911.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.