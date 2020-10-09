TORONTO -- Police have secured a judge’s approval to identify a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with two Toronto shootings in August that left five people injured.

The first incident happened on Aug. 19 just after 6 p.m. in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue.

According to police, at least six suspects arrived at a residential area, brandishing firearms.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on the residents who were outside.

Two people were hit by bullets. Both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the suspects fled on foot and got into a white Mazda SUV and a silver Nissan sedan.

They were last seen travelling east on Mount Olive Drive.

More than an hour after that incident, police were called for another shooting near Shoreham Drive and Jane Street.

It is alleged that at least four armed suspects entered a residential community.

Police said the suspects opened fire, striking three people. Toronto paramedics had said the victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects fled on foot, got into a white Mazda SUV and were last seen eastbound on Shoreham Drive.

On Friday, police said they have since obtained judicial authorization to identify a young person wanted in connection with the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Juray Dixon, who police say is involved in both shootings.

“There are others involved in these shootings who have not yet been identified and these remain active investigations,” police said in a news release.

Dixon is also suspected of being connected to a series of shootings in North York on Sept. 24.

Police have released his photo and are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to his arrest.

Dixon is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.