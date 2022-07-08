Police say victim in apparent random attack at Kipling Station was 85-year-old woman

Police say victim in apparent random attack at Kipling Station was 85-year-old woman

A suspect in an apparent random attack at Kipling Station on July 7 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service) A suspect in an apparent random attack at Kipling Station on July 7 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman kills Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton