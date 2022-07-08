Police say victim in apparent random attack at Kipling Station was 85-year-old woman
Police have released two grainy surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with an apparent random attack at Kipling Station on Thursday.
Police say that an 85-year-old woman was walking through the transit station at around 11:15 a.m. when the suspect approached and punched her in the face.
The woman was knocked unconscious by the force of the blow but was revived at the scene. She was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The attack was just the latest violent incident to occur at Kipling Station in recent weeks.
On June 17 a woman was allegedly set on fire at the station in what police described as another “random attack.” That woman was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns but succumbed to her injuries earlier this week.
A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with that incident.
The suspect in Thursday’s incident at Kipling Station is described as a Black man in his mid 30s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black toque and a white scarf, according to police.
Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying him.
