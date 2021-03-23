TORONTO -- One suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened near Gateway Boulevard and Walker Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police say a suspect stole a white Dodge Caravan in the area and a victim involved in the incident was dragged for a short distance.

They were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was later located and a suspect was arrested.