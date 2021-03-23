Advertisement
Police say victim dragged during carjacking in Brampton; suspect now in custody
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:57PM EDT
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO -- One suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened near Gateway Boulevard and Walker Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Police say a suspect stole a white Dodge Caravan in the area and a victim involved in the incident was dragged for a short distance.
They were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say the vehicle was later located and a suspect was arrested.